0xf.at Hackits is a free cyber range training tool. AHHHZURE is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.
Offensive security teams and pentesters who need fast, repeatable Azure lab environments will get the most from AHHHZURE because it eliminates the manual setup tax that kills training momentum. The tool spins up vulnerable infrastructure in minutes through automated deployment, and at no cost it removes budget friction when you're running multiple team exercises. Skip this if you need pre-built scenario libraries or instructor dashboards; AHHHZURE is infrastructure automation, not a managed training platform.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice.
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Common questions about comparing 0xf.at Hackits vs AHHHZURE for your cyber range training needs.
0xf.at Hackits: Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads..
AHHHZURE: AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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