Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.

AHHHZURE

Offensive security teams and pentesters who need fast, repeatable Azure lab environments will get the most from AHHHZURE because it eliminates the manual setup tax that kills training momentum. The tool spins up vulnerable infrastructure in minutes through automated deployment, and at no cost it removes budget friction when you're running multiple team exercises. Skip this if you need pre-built scenario libraries or instructor dashboards; AHHHZURE is infrastructure automation, not a managed training platform.