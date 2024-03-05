Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
0day.today Exploit Database is a free penetration testing tool. RoboShadow is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by RoboShadow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red team operators and vulnerability researchers who need fast access to working exploits for testing and validation will find 0day.today valuable for its raw catalog size and zero barriers to entry. The database indexes thousands of proof-of-concept exploits across multiple vulnerability databases, making it useful for quickly identifying whether a known CVE has public code available. Skip this if your team needs curated, verified exploits with confidence scoring or if you're building compliance evidence; 0day.today is a research tool, not a controlled staging ground for validated penetration tests.
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated vulnerability management programs should start with RoboShadow; its one-click remediation through integrated RMM actually closes findings instead of just reporting them. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and RS.MI incident mitigation across internal and external surfaces, backed by integrations with Active Directory and Microsoft's ecosystem that most smaller shops already run. Skip this if you need deep threat intelligence feeds or advanced persistent threat hunting; RoboShadow is built for speed and simplicity over investigative depth.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing 0day.today Exploit Database vs RoboShadow for your penetration testing needs.
0day.today Exploit Database: A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals..
RoboShadow: Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include Internal Vulnerabilty Scanning, External Scanning, AI Penetration Test..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
0day.today Exploit Database and RoboShadow serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: 0day.today Exploit Database is Free while RoboShadow is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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