0day.today Exploit Database is a free penetration testing tool. Aircrack-ng is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red team operators and vulnerability researchers who need fast access to working exploits for testing and validation will find 0day.today valuable for its raw catalog size and zero barriers to entry. The database indexes thousands of proof-of-concept exploits across multiple vulnerability databases, making it useful for quickly identifying whether a known CVE has public code available. Skip this if your team needs curated, verified exploits with confidence scoring or if you're building compliance evidence; 0day.today is a research tool, not a controlled staging ground for validated penetration tests.
Penetration testers and red teamers validating WiFi security controls should use Aircrack-ng for its unmatched ability to crack WPA/WPA2 handshakes through raw packet capture and processing, something commercial tools either hide behind licensing or execute more slowly. It's been the standard for over 15 years because it handles the full attack chain,monitor, deauthenticate, capture, crack,without vendor lock-in or subscription friction. Skip this if your team needs a polished GUI or integration with a broader pentest platform; Aircrack-ng is command-line driven and single-purpose by design.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.
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Common questions about comparing 0day.today Exploit Database vs Aircrack-ng for your penetration testing needs.
0day.today Exploit Database: A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals..
Aircrack-ng: A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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