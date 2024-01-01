Cloud and Container Security

129 tools and resources

NEW

CloudDefense.AI Logo

CloudDefense.AI

5.0 (7)

CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
cloud-auditcloud-security-auditcontainer-securitycloud-configurationcloud-compliancesecurity-platformapi-security
Anchore Enterprise Logo

Anchore Enterprise

0 (0)

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
sbomsoftware-supply-chaindevsecopscontainer-securitycompliancedevopssecurity-orchestrationcloud-native
Grype Logo

Grype

0 (0)

Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
vulnerability-scannerfilesystemsbom
Syft Logo

Syft

0 (0)

A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
vulnerability-detectionocidockersbom
haktrails Logo

haktrails

0 (0)

Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data

Cloud and Container Security
Free
golangsecurity
s3viewer Logo

s3viewer

0 (0)

A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
s3azureftphttp
mass-s3-bucket-tester Logo

mass-s3-bucket-tester

0 (0)

A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
s3tk Logo

s3tk

0 (0)

A security toolkit for Amazon S3

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3
2tearsinabucket Logo

2tearsinabucket

0 (0)

A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitys3s3-buckets
CloudScraper Logo

CloudScraper

0 (0)

CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
s3reverse Logo

s3reverse

0 (0)

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingbug-bounty
s3_objects_check Logo

s3_objects_check

0 (0)

A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3security-audit
S3BucketList Logo

S3BucketList

0 (0)

Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitys3security-researchbrowser-extension
AWSBucketDump Logo

AWSBucketDump

0 (0)

A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awss3security-researchpenetration-testingfile-analysis
Burp Anonymous Cloud Logo

Burp Anonymous Cloud

0 (0)

Burp extension for identifying cloud buckets and testing for vulnerabilities

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityvulnerability-scanningshodan
s3cario Logo

s3cario

0 (0)

A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitys3security-testingcompliance
TrailScraper Logo

TrailScraper

0 (0)

A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamcloud-security
S3Scanner Logo

S3Scanner

0 (0)

S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliances3s3-buckets
Varna Logo

Varna

0 (0)

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtraillambdaserverlesssecurity-tool
Krampus Logo

Krampus

0 (0)

Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-security
Kubernetes Event Exporter Logo

Kubernetes Event Exporter

0 (0)

Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesobservabilityyaml
