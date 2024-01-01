129 tools and resources
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets
A security toolkit for Amazon S3
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
A tool to identify publicly accessible S3 objects
Lists Amazon S3 Buckets while browsing
A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets
Burp extension for identifying cloud buckets and testing for vulnerabilities
A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security
A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies
S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.
Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.