ZeroFox Platform is an external cybersecurity solution that helps organizations identify, monitor, and respond to threats outside their traditional security perimeter. The platform consists of three main components: 1. ZeroFox Protection - Focuses on securing the external attack surface through: - External Attack Surface Management for identifying vulnerabilities in internet-facing assets - Domain Protection against domain-based cyberattacks - Brand Protection to counter frauds and impersonations - Social Media Protection for monitoring brand channels and executive profiles - Executive Protection covering both digital and physical security for corporate leaders - Dark Web Protection for visibility into data leaks and attack planning 2. ZeroFox Intelligence - Provides threat intelligence capabilities: - Intelligence Services with dedicated threat intelligence experts - Threat Intelligence Feeds that integrate with existing security tools - Intelligence Search for accessing structured data and dark web communications - Physical Security Intelligence for 24/7 monitoring of key locations - On-Demand Investigations for custom research - Dark Web Operatives who navigate criminal underground forums 3. ZeroFox Disruption - Offers remediation capabilities: - Takedowns for removing threats from social media, app stores, and fake domains - Global Disruption Network to block emerging risks - PII Removal to reduce exposure of executive and employee personal information - Technology Integrations with over 150 applications The platform is designed to address various external threats including phishing, fraud, account takeover, impersonations, and data leakage across social media, surface web, deep web, and dark web environments.
