ZeroFOX Platform Logo

ZeroFOX Platform

0
Commercial
Updated 24 August 2025
Threat Management
Threat Intelligence
Brand Protection
Domain Protection
Social Media
Dark Web
Phishing
Threat Detection
Executive Protection
Threat Prevention
Digital Risk Protection
Visit Website

ZeroFox Platform is an external cybersecurity solution that helps organizations identify, monitor, and respond to threats outside their traditional security perimeter. The platform consists of three main components: 1. ZeroFox Protection - Focuses on securing the external attack surface through: - External Attack Surface Management for identifying vulnerabilities in internet-facing assets - Domain Protection against domain-based cyberattacks - Brand Protection to counter frauds and impersonations - Social Media Protection for monitoring brand channels and executive profiles - Executive Protection covering both digital and physical security for corporate leaders - Dark Web Protection for visibility into data leaks and attack planning 2. ZeroFox Intelligence - Provides threat intelligence capabilities: - Intelligence Services with dedicated threat intelligence experts - Threat Intelligence Feeds that integrate with existing security tools - Intelligence Search for accessing structured data and dark web communications - Physical Security Intelligence for 24/7 monitoring of key locations - On-Demand Investigations for custom research - Dark Web Operatives who navigate criminal underground forums 3. ZeroFox Disruption - Offers remediation capabilities: - Takedowns for removing threats from social media, app stores, and fake domains - Global Disruption Network to block emerging risks - PII Removal to reduce exposure of executive and employee personal information - Technology Integrations with over 150 applications The platform is designed to address various external threats including phishing, fraud, account takeover, impersonations, and data leakage across social media, surface web, deep web, and dark web environments.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Threat Intelligence

Brand Protection

Domain Protection

Social Media

Dark Web

Phishing

Threat Detection

Executive Protection

Threat Prevention

Digital Risk Protection

SIMILAR TOOLS

Combine Logo
Combine

Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.

Free
Threat Management
ThreatHunting Logo
ThreatHunting

A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.

Free
Threat Management
Tor Exit Addresses Logo
Tor Exit Addresses

A database of Tor exit nodes with their corresponding IP addresses and timestamps.

Free
Threat Management
tiq-test Logo
tiq-test

Tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence feeds, presented in cybersecurity conferences for measuring IQ of threat intelligence feeds.

Free
Threat Management
Maldatabase Logo
Maldatabase

Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.

Free
Threat Management
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures Logo
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures

FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity

Free
Threat Management
YARA-Signatures Logo
YARA-Signatures

A collection of public YARA signatures for various malware families.

Free
Threat Management
Unfetter Logo
Unfetter

A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.

Free
Threat Management
Phantom Threat Inteliigence Logo
Phantom Threat Inteliigence

A threat intelligence platform that collects, analyzes, and operationalizes threat data from multiple sources to help organizations identify and respond to security threats.

Commercial
Threat Management

PINNED

NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy