XFA is a device security platform that provides visibility and compliance enforcement for devices accessing business platforms. The solution integrates with Identity Providers to automatically discover all connected devices, including BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), managed, and external devices. The platform performs security assessments on discovered devices and enforces compliance-based access controls without taking ownership or control of the devices. XFA supports self-onboarding processes for users and enables device verification at login without requiring IT overhead. Key features include device discovery across all types of devices used for work, real-time security awareness alerts, and enforcement capabilities that ensure only compliant devices can access business data. The platform maintains a privacy-first approach, respecting device ownership while providing the security controls organizations need. XFA integrates with compliance platforms such as Vanta, Drata, Trustcloud, and Thoropass to support certification requirements. The solution is designed to scale security operations while preserving user productivity and device freedom.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.
A lightweight malware detection and removal tool that provides real-time protection against complex attacks while preserving system resources.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.