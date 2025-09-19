XFA 0 Commercial • 20 September 2025

XFA is a device security platform that provides visibility and compliance enforcement for devices accessing business platforms. The solution integrates with Identity Providers to automatically discover all connected devices, including BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), managed, and external devices. The platform performs security assessments on discovered devices and enforces compliance-based access controls without taking ownership or control of the devices. XFA supports self-onboarding processes for users and enables device verification at login without requiring IT overhead. Key features include device discovery across all types of devices used for work, real-time security awareness alerts, and enforcement capabilities that ensure only compliant devices can access business data. The platform maintains a privacy-first approach, respecting device ownership while providing the security controls organizations need. XFA integrates with compliance platforms such as Vanta, Drata, Trustcloud, and Thoropass to support certification requirements. The solution is designed to scale security operations while preserving user productivity and device freedom.