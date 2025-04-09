Silo for Research is a web isolation platform designed for secure and anonymous digital investigations across the surface, deep, and dark web. The platform creates a fully isolated browsing environment that separates users from potentially malicious web content, preventing malware infections and data leaks during online research activities. Key features include: - Cloud-native architecture that allows deployment and scaling across global locations - Complete isolation of web code in a secure environment - Managed attribution capabilities that mask user identity and IP addresses - Centralized management regardless of device, network, or location - Policy enforcement and comprehensive audit logging for governance - Support for cybersecurity intelligence gathering - Financial crime and compliance investigations - Intelligence and evidence collection Silo for Research is particularly focused on enabling digital investigators to conduct research without exposing their identity or systems to threats, making it suitable for government agencies, cybersecurity teams, and organizations that need to conduct sensitive online investigations.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.
Object scanning system with scalable and flexible architecture for intrusion detection.
A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF
An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server.
A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices.
PINNED
NordVPN
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.