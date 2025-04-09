Silo for Research 0 Commercial Updated 24 August 2025

Silo for Research is a web isolation platform designed for secure and anonymous digital investigations across the surface, deep, and dark web. The platform creates a fully isolated browsing environment that separates users from potentially malicious web content, preventing malware infections and data leaks during online research activities. Key features include: - Cloud-native architecture that allows deployment and scaling across global locations - Complete isolation of web code in a secure environment - Managed attribution capabilities that mask user identity and IP addresses - Centralized management regardless of device, network, or location - Policy enforcement and comprehensive audit logging for governance - Support for cybersecurity intelligence gathering - Financial crime and compliance investigations - Intelligence and evidence collection Silo for Research is particularly focused on enabling digital investigators to conduct research without exposing their identity or systems to threats, making it suitable for government agencies, cybersecurity teams, and organizations that need to conduct sensitive online investigations.