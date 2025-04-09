SecHard Zero Trust Orchestrator Logo

SecHard Zero Trust Orchestrator

1
Commercial
Updated 19 August 2025
Zero Trust
Zero Trust
Zero Trust Architecture
Zero Trust Implementation
Security Hardening
Privileged Access Management
Asset Discovery
Vulnerability Management
Certificate Management
Risk Management
Compliance
Visit Website

SecHard Zero Trust Orchestrator is a comprehensive platform designed to implement Zero Trust Architecture across organizations. The solution consists of multiple integrated modules that work together to establish a zero trust security model. The platform includes several core components: Security Hardening - Provides automated security auditing, scoring, and remediation capabilities for servers, clients, network devices, applications, and databases. Privileged Access Manager - Manages identity and access control in alignment with zero trust principles, helping prevent privilege abuse and ransomware attacks. Asset Manager - Offers automated discovery and management of IT assets with risk awareness capabilities and remediation features. Vulnerability Manager - Utilizes passive scanning methods to detect and manage vulnerabilities across IT assets. Key Manager - Discovers and manages certificates in the environment, reporting expiration dates and offering automatic renewal capabilities. Risk Manager - Calculates risk scores by combining asset group risk scores, security hardening scores, and vulnerability scores. Device Manager - Provides network device management with backup/restore functionality, configuration change detection, and monitoring capabilities. Performance Monitor - Monitors performance and availability across servers, network devices, databases, applications, and industrial control systems. TACACS+ Server - Centralizes Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA) for Unix systems and network devices with Active Directory integration. Syslog Server - Manages logs across network devices and servers with real-time alerting and log forwarding capabilities. The platform is designed to help organizations comply with standards such as NIST SP 800-207 and implement zero trust principles throughout their infrastructure.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Zero Trust

Zero Trust Architecture

Zero Trust Implementation

Security Hardening

Privileged Access Management

Asset Discovery

Vulnerability Management

Certificate Management

Risk Management

Compliance

SIMILAR TOOLS

Absolute Secure Access Logo
Absolute Secure Access

An enterprise resilience platform providing self-healing security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access with firmware-embedded technology to ensure systems remain visible, connected, and protected.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Cloudflare Access Logo
Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.

Commercial
Zero Trust
AIRBI Logo
AIRBI

A zero trust remote browser isolation solution that executes web content in isolated environments and delivers secure rendered screens to users.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE Logo
Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE

Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service integrating network security, SD-WAN, and user experience management for comprehensive protection and optimization of hybrid work environments.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Check Point Harmony SASE Logo
Check Point Harmony SASE

Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Netskope One Private Access Logo
Netskope One Private Access

Netskope One Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that replaces VPNs with secure, context-aware access to private applications and resources.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Cato SASE Cloud Logo
Cato SASE Cloud

Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Zscaler Internet Access Logo
Zscaler Internet Access

Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Appgate SDP Logo
Appgate SDP

Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.

Commercial
Zero Trust

PINNED

NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy