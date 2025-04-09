SecHard Zero Trust Orchestrator is a comprehensive platform designed to implement Zero Trust Architecture across organizations. The solution consists of multiple integrated modules that work together to establish a zero trust security model. The platform includes several core components: Security Hardening - Provides automated security auditing, scoring, and remediation capabilities for servers, clients, network devices, applications, and databases. Privileged Access Manager - Manages identity and access control in alignment with zero trust principles, helping prevent privilege abuse and ransomware attacks. Asset Manager - Offers automated discovery and management of IT assets with risk awareness capabilities and remediation features. Vulnerability Manager - Utilizes passive scanning methods to detect and manage vulnerabilities across IT assets. Key Manager - Discovers and manages certificates in the environment, reporting expiration dates and offering automatic renewal capabilities. Risk Manager - Calculates risk scores by combining asset group risk scores, security hardening scores, and vulnerability scores. Device Manager - Provides network device management with backup/restore functionality, configuration change detection, and monitoring capabilities. Performance Monitor - Monitors performance and availability across servers, network devices, databases, applications, and industrial control systems. TACACS+ Server - Centralizes Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA) for Unix systems and network devices with Active Directory integration. Syslog Server - Manages logs across network devices and servers with real-time alerting and log forwarding capabilities. The platform is designed to help organizations comply with standards such as NIST SP 800-207 and implement zero trust principles throughout their infrastructure.
