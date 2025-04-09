ExeonTrace Network Detection and Response (NDR) Platform 0 Commercial Updated 05 September 2025

ExeonTrace is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform that monitors network traffic to detect and respond to cyber threats. The solution analyzes network log data rather than using traffic mirroring, making it less resource-intensive and able to function with encrypted traffic since it focuses on metadata analysis instead of deep packet inspection. The platform provides three core capabilities: - Network visibility through intuitive visualizations and traffic mapping - Threat detection using machine learning algorithms to identify anomalies and attack patterns - Response capabilities with AI-driven threat scoring for rapid investigation ExeonTrace can be deployed without hardware sensors by leveraging existing network infrastructure components like switches and firewalls to export metadata. It's designed to work across both IT and OT networks, helping organizations identify vulnerabilities such as exposed services and shadow IT. Developed in Switzerland and based on research from ETH Zürich, the platform emphasizes privacy and compliance with regulations like NIS2. It's implemented and managed through global partners and can be integrated into existing security operations.