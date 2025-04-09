ExeonTrace Network Detection and Response (NDR) Platform Logo

ExeonTrace Network Detection and Response (NDR) Platform

0
Commercial
Updated 05 September 2025
Network Security
Network Security
Threat Detection
Machine Learning
Security Monitoring
Network Traffic Analysis
Anomaly Detection
Visibility
Security Operations
Network Visibility
Threat Hunting
Visit Website

ExeonTrace is a Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform that monitors network traffic to detect and respond to cyber threats. The solution analyzes network log data rather than using traffic mirroring, making it less resource-intensive and able to function with encrypted traffic since it focuses on metadata analysis instead of deep packet inspection. The platform provides three core capabilities: - Network visibility through intuitive visualizations and traffic mapping - Threat detection using machine learning algorithms to identify anomalies and attack patterns - Response capabilities with AI-driven threat scoring for rapid investigation ExeonTrace can be deployed without hardware sensors by leveraging existing network infrastructure components like switches and firewalls to export metadata. It's designed to work across both IT and OT networks, helping organizations identify vulnerabilities such as exposed services and shadow IT. Developed in Switzerland and based on research from ETH Zürich, the platform emphasizes privacy and compliance with regulations like NIS2. It's implemented and managed through global partners and can be integrated into existing security operations.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Network Security

Threat Detection

Machine Learning

Security Monitoring

Network Traffic Analysis

Anomaly Detection

Visibility

Security Operations

Network Visibility

Threat Hunting

SIMILAR TOOLS

tcptraceroute Logo
tcptraceroute

A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.

Free
Network Security
wireshark Logo
wireshark

A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.

Free
Network Security
PFSense Logo
PFSense

pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Free
Network Security
Wigle Logo
Wigle

WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.

Free
Network Security
unfurl Logo
unfurl

Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.

Free
Network Security
NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Commercial
Network Security
ettercap Logo
ettercap

A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.

Free
Network Security
tcpdump Logo
tcpdump

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Free
Network Security
netripper Logo
netripper

Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers

Free
Network Security

PINNED

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy