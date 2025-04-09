Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services Logo

Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services

0
Commercial
Updated 05 September 2025
Consulting
Cybersecurity
Security Assessment
Compliance
Penetration Testing
Security Awareness Training
Risk Management
Security Strategy
Security Posture Assessment
Incident Response
Security Consultative Services
Visit Website

Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services provides comprehensive cybersecurity advisory and implementation services for organizations across various industries including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and education. The service offers security assessments, compliance gap analysis, and strategic planning to help organizations improve their security posture. Their consulting approach includes: - Security posture reviews and vulnerability assessments - Compliance services for frameworks like HIPAA, CMMC, and other regulatory standards - Penetration testing services to identify security weaknesses - Security awareness training and phishing simulations - Incident response planning and containment strategies - Security architecture reviews and recommendations Corsica Technologies combines security consulting with managed IT services, allowing clients to either fully outsource their security needs or implement a co-managed approach that supplements existing IT teams. Their service model emphasizes predictable monthly pricing with unmetered support options. The consulting team provides guidance on security strategy development, risk management, and technology roadmapping with a focus on creating customized solutions based on industry-specific requirements and compliance needs.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Cybersecurity

Security Assessment

Compliance

Penetration Testing

Security Awareness Training

Risk Management

Security Strategy

Security Posture Assessment

Incident Response

Security Consultative Services

SIMILAR TOOLS

UnderDefense Virtual CISO Logo
UnderDefense Virtual CISO

A virtual CISO service that combines a security and compliance automation platform with expert support to provide organizations with cybersecurity leadership and operational capabilities.

Commercial
Consulting
AKATI Sekurity Security Consulting Services Logo
AKATI Sekurity Security Consulting Services

AKATI Sekurity is a global cybersecurity consulting firm providing managed security services, governance and compliance, security consulting, and digital forensics and incident response across multiple industries.

Commercial
Consulting
Inspira Enterprise Security Consulting Services Logo
Inspira Enterprise Security Consulting Services

A cybersecurity consulting service that provides security assessments, strategy development, and implementation guidance to organizations.

Commercial
Consulting
Mandos Logo
Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Commercial
Consulting
Strobes Security Consulting Services Logo
Strobes Security Consulting Services

Strobes Security Consulting Services provides an integrated cybersecurity platform that combines attack surface management, penetration testing, vulnerability management, and application security with expert consulting services.

Commercial
Consulting
CYE Security Consulting Services Logo
CYE Security Consulting Services

CYE provides cybersecurity consulting services that combine risk quantification, attack route visualization, and expert advisory to help organizations assess, quantify, and mitigate their cyber exposure in financial terms.

Commercial
Consulting
audius Security and Audit Services Logo
audius Security and Audit Services

A comprehensive cybersecurity consulting service offering security assessments, risk analysis, and implementation of tailored information security management systems for organizations.

Commercial
Consulting

PINNED

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy