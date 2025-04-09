Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services provides comprehensive cybersecurity advisory and implementation services for organizations across various industries including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and education. The service offers security assessments, compliance gap analysis, and strategic planning to help organizations improve their security posture. Their consulting approach includes: - Security posture reviews and vulnerability assessments - Compliance services for frameworks like HIPAA, CMMC, and other regulatory standards - Penetration testing services to identify security weaknesses - Security awareness training and phishing simulations - Incident response planning and containment strategies - Security architecture reviews and recommendations Corsica Technologies combines security consulting with managed IT services, allowing clients to either fully outsource their security needs or implement a co-managed approach that supplements existing IT teams. Their service model emphasizes predictable monthly pricing with unmetered support options. The consulting team provides guidance on security strategy development, risk management, and technology roadmapping with a focus on creating customized solutions based on industry-specific requirements and compliance needs.
