Company Chat Widget Description

Based on the URL provided (nucleon-security.com/en/mdr), this is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. MDR services provide organizations with outsourced security monitoring and incident response capabilities. MDR services typically combine technology and human expertise to perform threat hunting, monitoring, and response activities. These services are designed to help organizations detect and respond to cybersecurity threats without maintaining a full in-house security operations center. The service operates by monitoring an organization's environment for security threats, analyzing alerts and events, investigating potential incidents, and providing response actions when threats are identified. MDR providers typically offer 24/7 monitoring coverage and access to security analysts who can respond to incidents. Organizations use MDR services to augment their security capabilities, particularly when they lack the resources or expertise to maintain comprehensive security operations internally. The service model allows organizations to benefit from advanced threat detection and response capabilities without the overhead of building and maintaining their own security operations infrastructure.