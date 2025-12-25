Bitdefender GravityZone for Exchange Servers Logo

Bitdefender GravityZone for Exchange Servers

Security solution for Microsoft Exchange Server environments

Email Security
Commercial
Bitdefender GravityZone for Exchange Servers Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange Servers is a security solution designed to protect Microsoft Exchange Server environments. The product is part of Bitdefender's GravityZone platform and focuses on securing email infrastructure at the server level. Based on the product name and Bitdefender's GravityZone portfolio, this solution provides protection for organizations running on-premises or hybrid Exchange Server deployments. The product addresses security threats targeting Exchange Server environments, which are critical components of enterprise email infrastructure. The solution integrates with Bitdefender's GravityZone management platform, allowing administrators to manage Exchange Server security alongside other endpoint and server protection tools within the organization. This centralized approach enables consistent security policies and visibility across the email infrastructure. As part of the GravityZone suite, the product is designed for business and enterprise environments that require dedicated protection for their Exchange Server installations. The solution aims to defend against malware, spam, and other email-borne threats at the server level before messages reach end users.

Bitdefender GravityZone for Exchange Servers FAQ

Common questions about Bitdefender GravityZone for Exchange Servers including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bitdefender GravityZone for Exchange Servers is Security solution for Microsoft Exchange Server environments developed by Bitdefender. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Centralized Management, Email Security.

