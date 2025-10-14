Anrita Cyber Defense Technology Logo

Anrita Cyber Defense Technology

Real-time threat detection and monitoring platform with SIEM capabilities

Anrita Cyber Defense Technology is a security information and event management platform that provides real-time monitoring and threat detection across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments. The platform collects, stores, and analyzes log data from IT, OT, and cloud infrastructure and applications. The system utilizes machine learning algorithms and advanced analytics for proactive threat detection. Detection rules are based on MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain frameworks to identify and neutralize threats. The platform performs real-time inspection of systems, network, and security events to detect anomalies and suspicious behavior. Anrita provides visualization capabilities through customizable dashboards that deliver security insights for different stakeholders including executives, managers, analysts, administrators, and engineers. The platform enables analysis of relationships between attacked systems, users, processes, and network connections. The solution includes automated correlation of attack information from various sources such as logs from network devices, servers, and applications. It filters false positives to reduce noise and allows security teams to focus on critical security issues. The platform provides network visibility to understand attacker communication patterns and movement through the network. Users can conduct threat hunting activities to proactively identify attacks in progress. The system generates customizable reports based on stakeholder roles and objectives, with scheduled delivery options. Historical log analysis capabilities support compliance reporting and identification of trends, patterns, and anomalies that may indicate security threats or operational issues.

