TitanHQ PhishTitan

PhishTitan is a phishing protection and remediation solution designed specifically for Microsoft 365 environments. The product integrates natively with M365 to scan all emails, both internal and external, providing an additional security layer beyond Exchange Online Protection (EOP) and Microsoft Defender. The solution employs multiple layers of analysis and machine learning models to detect phishing emails, utilizing curated feeds to identify malicious URLs. It includes URL rewriting capabilities that inspect and rewrite all URLs to detect links to malicious sites at the time of click. The product features post-delivery remediation functionality that allows administrators to swiftly eliminate threats from users' inboxes, with both automatic and manual remediation options available across tenants. PhishTitan adds banner notifications at the top of unsafe emails to alert users to malicious content. The solution addresses Business Email Compromise (BEC) and spear-phishing attacks through real-time analysis and threat assessment. It provides protection against CEO fraud, invoice fraud, and supply chain scams. The product offers threat data and analytics to help organizations assess their risk profile through reporting capabilities. Deployment is designed to be completed within 10 minutes and is managed from a single interface. The solution is positioned for managed service providers (MSPs) with multi-tenant management capabilities.

