Fortra BeSTORM Logo

Fortra BeSTORM

Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

Fortra BeSTORM Description

Fortra BeSTORM is a dynamic application security testing tool that combines DAST with black box fuzzing capabilities. The tool tests applications without requiring access to source code, simulating how attackers would attempt to breach systems. BeSTORM performs automated testing of millions to billions of attack combinations to identify security vulnerabilities during the development stage. It includes over 250 prebuilt protocol modules and supports proprietary and custom protocols. The tool can test nearly any hardware or software system. The fuzzer attaches like a debugger to monitor applications and identify exactly where and when problems occur. It performs real-time fuzzing to test systems against past attacks, known vulnerabilities, and unknown future threats. Testing can be conducted on-site or through cloud-based systems. BeSTORM targets multiple industries including automotive and aviation (CANBUS protocol testing), medical devices (WiFi and Bluetooth), IoT devices, and critical infrastructure systems. The tool includes an auto-learn feature for proprietary protocols and provides exportable vulnerability reports for debugging. The solution aims to identify and prioritize security vulnerabilities during development to avoid taking products offline after launch. It eliminates false positives and provides actionable vulnerability reports.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →