Zscaler AI Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language..

Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.