Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying LLMs at scale need Zscaler AI Runtime Protection primarily for its near-zero latency filtering of prompt injections and jailbreaks without slowing inference. The tool's real-time detection paired with full prompt and response logging addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE requirements that most AI security offerings skip over. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM applications in production or needs post-incident recovery capabilities; Zscaler is detection and blocking only, not forensic reconstruction.
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection
Security teams deploying internal GenAI applications need visibility into LLM interactions for prompt injection, data exfiltration, and jailbreak attempts,exactly what Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection does through near real-time log analysis with 25+ AI-specific threat detectors. The low false positive rate and automated risk triage mean your team spends time on actual incidents, not tuning alerts. Skip this if you're looking for broader AI governance or model supply chain security; SPLX owns the runtime detection layer only.
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
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Common questions about comparing Zscaler AI Runtime Protection vs Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection for your ai threat detection needs.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language..
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection differentiates with LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is developed by SPLX. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection and Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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