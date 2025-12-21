Veracode Application Risk Management Platform

Development teams shipping code faster than their security can review it should start with Veracode Application Risk Management Platform, which catches vulnerabilities in both traditional and AI-generated code before merge through real-time IDE feedback and automated remediation. Static analysis across 100+ languages, SCA for open-source risk, and CI/CD pipeline integration mean security findings land where developers actually work, not in a separate portal they'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or if you need a platform that equally strong on supply chain risk governance as it is on vulnerability detection; Veracode prioritizes finding and fixing code flaws over the compliance and policy enforcement piece.