Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than their security can review it should start with Veracode Application Risk Management Platform, which catches vulnerabilities in both traditional and AI-generated code before merge through real-time IDE feedback and automated remediation. Static analysis across 100+ languages, SCA for open-source risk, and CI/CD pipeline integration mean security findings land where developers actually work, not in a separate portal they'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or if you need a platform that equally strong on supply chain risk governance as it is on vulnerability detection; Veracode prioritizes finding and fixing code flaws over the compliance and policy enforcement piece.
Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Veracode Application Risk Management Platform vs Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform: Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages..
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management: Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform differentiates with Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is developed by Veracode. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform and Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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