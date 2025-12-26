ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence: Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Social media monitoring for fraudulent activities and brand impersonation, Phishing monitoring for suspicious domains and email addresses, Rogue mobile app detection across app stores and third-party sites..

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.