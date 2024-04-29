Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
thc-hydra is a free penetration testing tool. Weakpass is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers running internal credential assessments will rely on THC-Hydra for its speed across parallel authentication channels; the 10,812 GitHub stars reflect active use and community maintenance that keeps protocol support current without vendor lock-in. The free pricing means you'll run it in your lab without budget approval, testing SSH, FTP, SMTP, and a dozen other protocols that commercial tools often bundle together. Skip this if your team expects a GUI or post-exploitation workflow integration; Hydra is deliberately a single-purpose command-line tool that assumes you already know what you're attacking.
Penetration testers and red teamers running password attack campaigns will get immediate value from Weakpass; the free wordlist collections eliminate licensing friction while covering the major hash types and complexity sizes you'll actually encounter in engagements. The tool's lack of licensing overhead means you can deploy it across multiple operator machines without procurement delays. Skip this if your team needs integrated password spraying, cracking workflow automation, or multi-protocol attack orchestration; Weakpass is wordlists only, not a cracking engine or attack framework.
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.
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Common questions about comparing thc-hydra vs Weakpass for your penetration testing needs.
thc-hydra: A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols..
Weakpass: A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
thc-hydra and Weakpass serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools, both cover Password Cracking. Key differences: thc-hydra is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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