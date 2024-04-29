thc-hydra

Penetration testers running internal credential assessments will rely on THC-Hydra for its speed across parallel authentication channels; the 10,812 GitHub stars reflect active use and community maintenance that keeps protocol support current without vendor lock-in. The free pricing means you'll run it in your lab without budget approval, testing SSH, FTP, SMTP, and a dozen other protocols that commercial tools often bundle together. Skip this if your team expects a GUI or post-exploitation workflow integration; Hydra is deliberately a single-purpose command-line tool that assumes you already know what you're attacking.