Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. thc-hydra is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Penetration testers running internal credential assessments will rely on THC-Hydra for its speed across parallel authentication channels; the 10,812 GitHub stars reflect active use and community maintenance that keeps protocol support current without vendor lock-in. The free pricing means you'll run it in your lab without budget approval, testing SSH, FTP, SMTP, and a dozen other protocols that commercial tools often bundle together. Skip this if your team expects a GUI or post-exploitation workflow integration; Hydra is deliberately a single-purpose command-line tool that assumes you already know what you're attacking.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs thc-hydra for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
thc-hydra: A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. thc-hydra is open-source with 10,812 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and thc-hydra serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while thc-hydra is Free, thc-hydra is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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