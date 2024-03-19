Teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating compliance debt will move fastest with Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline because it bakes CIS benchmark controls directly into code, eliminating the manual config work that slows down CSPM adoption. The module covers 45+ security baselines across IAM, logging, and encryption, meaning you get NIST Govern and Protect controls in one pass instead of bolt-on tool sprawl. Skip this if your AWS estate is already mature and heavily customized; the module assumes you're starting relatively clean and will need adjustment work in legacy environments.