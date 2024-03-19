Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is a free cloud security posture management tool. Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating compliance debt will move fastest with Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline because it bakes CIS benchmark controls directly into code, eliminating the manual config work that slows down CSPM adoption. The module covers 45+ security baselines across IAM, logging, and encryption, meaning you get NIST Govern and Protect controls in one pass instead of bolt-on tool sprawl. Skip this if your AWS estate is already mature and heavily customized; the module assumes you're starting relatively clean and will need adjustment work in legacy environments.
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool
Teams running AWS at startup scale or early-stage growth will find Zeus useful because it enforces CIS benchmarks without requiring a dedicated cloud security hire; the free pricing and 710 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust. The automatic remediation feature means you can harden misconfigurations in batches rather than ticket them one by one. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or continuous drift detection across dozens of accounts; Zeus is purpose-built for AWS config audits, not runtime monitoring or infrastructure drift.
A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices.
Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings.
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Common questions about comparing Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline vs Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool for your cloud security posture management needs.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline: A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices..
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool: Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is open-source with 1,183 GitHub stars. Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool is open-source with 710 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline and Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover CIS, S3, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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