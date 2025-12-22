Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline: A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.