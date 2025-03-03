Sysdig Secure: Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis..

Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.