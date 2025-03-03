Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Sysdig Secure is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Sysdig. Wiz Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running containerized workloads need Sysdig Secure for its runtime-first approach to threat detection; it combines Falco-powered process-level visibility with cloud context in ways that catch active exploitation attempts that posture scanners alone miss. The Cloud Attack Graph ties runtime alerts to actual entitlements and misconfigurations, which means your alerts come with built-in risk prioritization instead of noise. Skip this if your stack is primarily serverless or you need deep CSPM coverage as your primary control; Sysdig Secure is stronger on the Detect and Continuous Monitoring side of NIST CSF than on the Govern side.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate ROI from Wiz Cloud's agentless scanning, which cuts deployment friction and covers VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes without agent sprawl. The Security Graph attack path visualization moves you past alert fatigue by showing which misconfigurations actually matter; combined with CIEM and DSPM coverage, it maps your real blast radius across ID.AM and PR.DS functions. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or behavioral analytics,Wiz prioritizes posture and entitlements over what's happening in memory right now.
Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
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Common questions about comparing Sysdig Secure vs Wiz Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Sysdig Secure: Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis..
Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sysdig Secure differentiates with Cloud Attack Graph for attack path analysis and risk prioritization, Sysdig Sage AI-powered security analyst with natural language query translation, Runtime insights powered by Falco for real-time process analysis. Wiz Cloud differentiates with Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances.
Sysdig Secure is developed by Sysdig. Wiz Cloud is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sysdig Secure and Wiz Cloud serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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