AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

Wiz Cloud: Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless API-based cloud scanning and inventory, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Vulnerability scanning across VMs, serverless, containers, and appliances..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.