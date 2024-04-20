Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SubOver is a free external attack surface management tool. Sudomy is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters will move fast with SubOver because it automates subdomain enumeration and takeover detection without the setup overhead of commercial platforms. The tool has nearly 1,000 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the obvious first pass before you escalate to manual verification or paid scanners. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring integrated with your attack surface management stack; SubOver is built for one-off assessments, not persistent surveillance of your DNS posture.
Bug bounty hunters and solo pentesters who need fast subdomain discovery without vendor lock-in should reach for Sudomy; it combines multiple enumeration sources into a single CLI tool that costs nothing and runs offline. The 2,241 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real adoption in the bounty community, where speed and portability matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team needs a web dashboard, API integrations with your ticketing system, or support for complex enterprise environments; Sudomy is built for individual researchers who prefer command-line tools and self-contained workflows.
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing SubOver vs Sudomy for your external attack surface management needs.
SubOver: A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities..
Sudomy: A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SubOver is open-source with 957 GitHub stars. Sudomy is open-source with 2,241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SubOver and Sudomy serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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