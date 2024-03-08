Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Sublist3r is a free external attack surface management tool. Sudomy is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters running initial reconnaissance need Sublist3r because it aggregates subdomain enumeration across multiple OSINT sources and search engines in a single Python script, cutting research time on scope mapping. The tool has 10,855 GitHub stars and requires no API keys or paid subscriptions, making it accessible for individual practitioners and small teams. Skip this if your workflow depends on real-time passive DNS feeds or if you need a GUI; Sublist3r is CLI-only and relies on search engine indexing lag, so it won't catch freshly provisioned infrastructure.
Bug bounty hunters and solo pentesters who need fast subdomain discovery without vendor lock-in should reach for Sudomy; it combines multiple enumeration sources into a single CLI tool that costs nothing and runs offline. The 2,241 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real adoption in the bounty community, where speed and portability matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team needs a web dashboard, API integrations with your ticketing system, or support for complex enterprise environments; Sudomy is built for individual researchers who prefer command-line tools and self-contained workflows.
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Sublist3r vs Sudomy for your external attack surface management needs.
Sublist3r: Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines..
Sudomy: A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sublist3r is open-source with 10,855 GitHub stars. Sudomy is open-source with 2,241 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sublist3r and Sudomy serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Bug Bounty, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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