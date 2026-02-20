Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.