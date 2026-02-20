Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SOOS Community Edition SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. SOOS SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Open source maintainers and early-stage startups should pick SOOS Community Edition SCA because it delivers typosquatting detection that most free SCA tools skip entirely, catching malicious lookalike packages before they land in your dependency tree. The tool supports 14+ languages with unlimited scans and users at no cost, making it genuinely useful for projects that can't justify commercial licensing. Skip this if you need enterprise policy enforcement, role-based access controls, or integration with enterprise ticketing systems beyond Jira; SOOS Community is built for velocity in small teams, not governance in large ones.
Development teams managing complex dependency trees across CI/CD pipelines should pick SOOS SCA for its transitive dependency scanning and free pricing model that eliminates the per-scan cost friction blocking adoption at scale. The tool's typosquatting detection and auto-generated SBOMs address real supply chain gaps that most SCA tools treat as afterthoughts. This is a poor fit for organizations needing deep integration with proprietary package repositories or expecting vendor hand-holding through license remediation; SOOS assumes teams can act on findings independently.
Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing SOOS Community Edition SCA vs SOOS SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..
SOOS SCA: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SOOS Community Edition SCA differentiates with Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support. SOOS SCA differentiates with Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization.
SOOS Community Edition SCA is developed by SOOS. SOOS SCA is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SOOS Community Edition SCA integrates with GitHub, Jira, GitHub Issues. SOOS SCA integrates with GitHub, CI/CD pipelines (general), Issue management/tracking tools (general). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
SOOS Community Edition SCA and SOOS SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox