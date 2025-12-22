Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. SOOS SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Development teams managing complex dependency trees across CI/CD pipelines should pick SOOS SCA for its transitive dependency scanning and free pricing model that eliminates the per-scan cost friction blocking adoption at scale. The tool's typosquatting detection and auto-generated SBOMs address real supply chain gaps that most SCA tools treat as afterthoughts. This is a poor fit for organizations needing deep integration with proprietary package repositories or expecting vendor hand-holding through license remediation; SOOS assumes teams can act on findings independently.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs SOOS SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
SOOS SCA: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. SOOS SCA differentiates with Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. SOOS SCA is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and SOOS SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while SOOS SCA is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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