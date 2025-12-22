Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. SOOS SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Development teams managing complex dependency trees across CI/CD pipelines should pick SOOS SCA for its transitive dependency scanning and free pricing model that eliminates the per-scan cost friction blocking adoption at scale. The tool's typosquatting detection and auto-generated SBOMs address real supply chain gaps that most SCA tools treat as afterthoughts. This is a poor fit for organizations needing deep integration with proprietary package repositories or expecting vendor hand-holding through license remediation; SOOS assumes teams can act on findings independently.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs SOOS SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
SOOS SCA: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. SOOS SCA differentiates with Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. SOOS SCA is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab Self-Managed. SOOS SCA integrates with GitHub, CI/CD pipelines (general), Issue management/tracking tools (general). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and SOOS SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Aikido Software Composition Analysis is Commercial while SOOS SCA is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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