Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

SOOS SCA: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.