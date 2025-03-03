SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..

The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.