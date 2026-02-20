Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Solvo CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Solvo. Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in cloud alert noise will find real value in Solvo CDR's multi-contextual correlation engine, which cuts false positives by connecting network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior signals that single-source detectors miss. The tool covers detection and incident analysis well (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN), but remediation automation is narrower than competitors; you're getting targeted fixes at code and IAM layers, not the full infrastructure-as-code rollback some buyers expect. Skip this if your team needs native SIEM integration or runs primarily on-premises; Solvo is cloud-first and assumes you're already streaming logs elsewhere.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing containers and Kubernetes clusters need Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response because its runtime visibility catches attacks that network and log-based detectors miss, especially identity-workload correlation that surfaces lateral movement before it spreads. The platform covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection, analysis, and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident investigation through its Falco rules engine and automated kill chain visualization. Skip this if you're running primarily VMs without containerization or need CSPM and vulnerability management bundled in; Sysdig is detection-and-response focused, not compliance-posture.
Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.
Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform
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Common questions about comparing Solvo CDR vs Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Solvo CDR: Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data..
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Solvo CDR differentiates with Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data. Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) differentiates with Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis.
Solvo CDR is developed by Solvo. Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Solvo CDR and Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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