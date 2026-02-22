Mid-market and enterprise security teams building custom internal tools will find real value in Sola Security's prompt-to-app approach, which cuts weeks from detection and response workflows without requiring dedicated engineering resources. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident management, paired with native integrations to AWS, Azure, and GCP, means you're operationalizing detections across your cloud footprint on day one. Skip this if your team needs out-of-the-box CSPM or CIEM maturity; Sola's strength is in building bespoke security applications, not replacing your existing cloud posture tools.

Starbase

Security teams operating in environments with poorly mapped third-party integrations and external dependencies should start with Starbase; its graph-based relationship mapping catches attack surface blind spots that traditional asset inventories miss entirely. The free pricing model means you can validate whether unmapped service connections are actually your problem before committing budget. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflow automation; Starbase excels at discovery and relationship visualization, not at telling you which assets to fix first.