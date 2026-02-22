Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Sola Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Sola Security. Starbase is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building custom internal tools will find real value in Sola Security's prompt-to-app approach, which cuts weeks from detection and response workflows without requiring dedicated engineering resources. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident management, paired with native integrations to AWS, Azure, and GCP, means you're operationalizing detections across your cloud footprint on day one. Skip this if your team needs out-of-the-box CSPM or CIEM maturity; Sola's strength is in building bespoke security applications, not replacing your existing cloud posture tools.
Security teams operating in environments with poorly mapped third-party integrations and external dependencies should start with Starbase; its graph-based relationship mapping catches attack surface blind spots that traditional asset inventories miss entirely. The free pricing model means you can validate whether unmapped service connections are actually your problem before committing budget. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflow automation; Starbase excels at discovery and relationship visualization, not at telling you which assets to fix first.
AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Sola Security vs Starbase for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Sola Security: AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions. built by Sola Security. Core capabilities include Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph..
Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sola Security is developed by Sola Security. Starbase is open-source with 356 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sola Security and Starbase serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Graph. Key differences: Sola Security is Commercial while Starbase is Free, Starbase is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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