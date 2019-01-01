Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Sn1per Professional 2026 is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Sn1perSecurity LLC. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Sn1per Professional 2026 vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
Sn1per Professional 2026: Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management. built by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Core capabilities include Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sn1per Professional 2026 differentiates with Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
Sn1per Professional 2026 is developed by Sn1perSecurity LLC founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sn1per Professional 2026 integrates with Nessus, Docker, Slack, Metasploit, Burpsuite and 11 more. TRaViS integrates with Slack, Jira, Azure, GitHub, GitLab and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Sn1per Professional 2026 and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Vulnerability. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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