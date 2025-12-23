Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication: Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications..

WWPass MFA: MFA solution for Salesforce that eliminates usernames and passwords. built by wwpass. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication without usernames, Mobile-based authentication via WWPass Key app, Single sign-on for Salesforce..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.