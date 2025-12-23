Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Silverfort. WWPass MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by wwpass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Organizations protecting legacy applications and OT systems should pick Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication because it enforces MFA without code changes or agent deployment, a constraint that kills most competitors in these environments. The agentless architecture extends MFA to Kerberos, NTLM, LDAP, and command-line tools that modern solutions simply skip over, backed by risk-based enforcement tied to real-time threat signals for adaptive policy. Skip this if your infrastructure is cloud-native and you need MFA as one layer of a broader identity platform; Silverfort is deliberately built for the hard authentication problems that on-premises environments create. Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing passwords for Salesforce-heavy workforces should evaluate WWPass MFA for its genuine passwordless model, which eliminates the username-password attack surface entirely rather than just layering MFA on top of it. The solution achieves NIST AAL3 compliance and integrates cleanly with Active Directory, making it credible for regulated industries like healthcare and finance. Skip this if you need broad SSO coverage across 50+ SaaS applications; WWPass is built specifically around Salesforce and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication
Organizations protecting legacy applications and OT systems should pick Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication because it enforces MFA without code changes or agent deployment, a constraint that kills most competitors in these environments. The agentless architecture extends MFA to Kerberos, NTLM, LDAP, and command-line tools that modern solutions simply skip over, backed by risk-based enforcement tied to real-time threat signals for adaptive policy. Skip this if your infrastructure is cloud-native and you need MFA as one layer of a broader identity platform; Silverfort is deliberately built for the hard authentication problems that on-premises environments create.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing passwords for Salesforce-heavy workforces should evaluate WWPass MFA for its genuine passwordless model, which eliminates the username-password attack surface entirely rather than just layering MFA on top of it. The solution achieves NIST AAL3 compliance and integrates cleanly with Active Directory, making it credible for regulated industries like healthcare and finance. Skip this if you need broad SSO coverage across 50+ SaaS applications; WWPass is built specifically around Salesforce and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems
MFA solution for Salesforce that eliminates usernames and passwords
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Common questions about comparing Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication vs WWPass MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication: Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications..
WWPass MFA: MFA solution for Salesforce that eliminates usernames and passwords. built by wwpass. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication without usernames, Mobile-based authentication via WWPass Key app, Single sign-on for Salesforce..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication differentiates with Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications. WWPass MFA differentiates with Passwordless authentication without usernames, Mobile-based authentication via WWPass Key app, Single sign-on for Salesforce.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is developed by Silverfort. WWPass MFA is developed by wwpass. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication and WWPass MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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