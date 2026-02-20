Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication
Organizations protecting legacy applications and OT systems should pick Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication because it enforces MFA without code changes or agent deployment, a constraint that kills most competitors in these environments. The agentless architecture extends MFA to Kerberos, NTLM, LDAP, and command-line tools that modern solutions simply skip over, backed by risk-based enforcement tied to real-time threat signals for adaptive policy. Skip this if your infrastructure is cloud-native and you need MFA as one layer of a broader identity platform; Silverfort is deliberately built for the hard authentication problems that on-premises environments create.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication: Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication differentiates with Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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