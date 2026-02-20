AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..

Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication: Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.