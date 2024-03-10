Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Shodan is a free external attack surface management tool. SOC Radar DNS Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for internet-facing infrastructure need Shodan to find what attackers see before attackers do. The free tier gives you real-time visibility into your own exposed devices, services, and default credentials across millions of internet scans without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational discipline to act on what you find; Shodan surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them, which creates noise without a triage process in place.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed DNS infrastructure will get the most from SOC Radar DNS Monitoring because it catches DNS hijacking and poisoning attacks in real time without requiring agents on every nameserver. The tool scores strongly on NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience, reflecting its strength in automated record-change detection and threat alerting. Skip this if your organization runs a simple, static DNS footprint or relies heavily on managed DNS providers that already monitor their own infrastructure.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats.
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Common questions about comparing Shodan vs SOC Radar DNS Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Shodan: A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet..
SOC Radar DNS Monitoring: SOCRadar DNS Monitoring provides real-time monitoring of DNS infrastructure with automated discovery, record change alerts, and detection of DNS-based security threats. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Shodan and SOC Radar DNS Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Monitoring. Key differences: Shodan is Free while SOC Radar DNS Monitoring is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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