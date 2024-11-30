Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. UglifyJS 3 is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
Frontend developers and security teams optimizing JavaScript bundles for production will find UglifyJS 3 invaluable for reducing attack surface through aggressive code minification and dead-code elimination. With 13,410 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the de facto standard for JavaScript build pipelines where smaller payloads directly translate to fewer lines of exposed code. Skip this if you need runtime behavior analysis or vulnerability detection; UglifyJS is a preprocessing tool that makes code harder to reverse-engineer, not one that finds exploitable flaws in what's already there.
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing.
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Common questions about comparing Seekrets OSS vs UglifyJS 3 for your static application security testing needs.
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
UglifyJS 3: UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Seekrets OSS is developed by Laburity. UglifyJS 3 is open-source with 13,410 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Seekrets OSS and UglifyJS 3 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover NPM, Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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