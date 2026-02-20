Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..

Skyflow for GenAI: Data privacy vault to protect PII across the full LLM/GenAI lifecycle. built by Skyflow. Core capabilities include Automatic detection and redaction of sensitive data and IP during LLM training, fine-tuning, RAG, and inference, Re-identification of de-identified data for authorized users, Fine-grained, time-bound access controls for sensitive data..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.