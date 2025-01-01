AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.