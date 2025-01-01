Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Secuvy AI Data Security is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Secuvy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data from leaking into employee AI usage will find Secuvy AI Data Security's agentless interception model genuinely different from bolt-on DLP tools; it classifies and blocks data before it reaches ChatGPT or Copilot without requiring agents or regex rules. The self-learning classification engine and MCP architecture mean deployment takes weeks, not months, and covers web tools, APIs, and RAG systems simultaneously. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach detection and forensics as a primary control; Secuvy is prevention-focused and assumes you're willing to block or mask data rather than log violations and investigate later.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Secuvy AI Data Security for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Secuvy AI Data Security: Agentless AI data security platform preventing sensitive data leakage into LLMs. built by Secuvy. Core capabilities include Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Secuvy AI Data Security differentiates with Real-time interception and classification of sensitive data before it reaches LLMs, Agentless deployment via Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture, Unsupervised, self-learning data classification engine requiring no regex or manual rule writing.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Secuvy AI Data Security is developed by Secuvy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Secuvy AI Data Security integrates with ChatGPT Enterprise, Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Teams and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Secuvy AI Data Security serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover PII, AI DLP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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