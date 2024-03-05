Node.js and JavaScript teams handling untrusted JSON input should adopt secure-json-parse to block prototype poisoning attacks that standard JSON.parse misses entirely. The tool is free, requires no infrastructure changes, and addresses a genuine gap in language-level security that most application firewalls don't catch. Not for teams that need broader dependency scanning or runtime protection across your stack; this is a surgical fix for one well-defined vulnerability class.

Snyk Open Source

Development teams and AppSec leaders who need vulnerabilities fixed, not just found, should start with Snyk Open Source; its one-click remediation pull requests with automated upgrades actually get merged, unlike reports that sit in backlogs. The tool covers the full supply chain attack surface through IDE scanning, CI/CD gates, and production monitoring, and its Risk Score reachability analysis cuts noise by deprioritizing unfixable vulnerabilities. Teams already heavy on static analysis or container scanning may find the open source focus redundant, and larger enterprises standardizing on a single vendor SBOM platform should evaluate whether Snyk's point-solution approach fits their consolidation goals.