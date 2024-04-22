DevOps teams and individual contributors who treat GitHub as a primary secret storage problem will find Secret Bridge's free, lightweight monitoring worth running immediately; it catches leaked credentials in repositories before they propagate to production systems. The 201 GitHub stars signal active community use and detection rule updates, a leading indicator for tools in this narrow category. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or enterprise policy enforcement; Secret Bridge does one thing,GitHub secret detection,and doesn't pretend otherwise.

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension

Developers and security engineers who need passive detection of leaked credentials in their browser traffic should use Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension; it catches API keys and database passwords that slip into logs, error pages, and third-party services before they propagate. The 393 GitHub stars reflect active community adoption and signal the tool works reliably in real browsers. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement or remediation workflows across your org; this is a point-of-use control, not a platform.