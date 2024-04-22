Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Secret Bridge is a free digital risk protection tool. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and individual contributors who treat GitHub as a primary secret storage problem will find Secret Bridge's free, lightweight monitoring worth running immediately; it catches leaked credentials in repositories before they propagate to production systems. The 201 GitHub stars signal active community use and detection rule updates, a leading indicator for tools in this narrow category. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or enterprise policy enforcement; Secret Bridge does one thing,GitHub secret detection,and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Developers and security engineers who need passive detection of leaked credentials in their browser traffic should use Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension; it catches API keys and database passwords that slip into logs, error pages, and third-party services before they propagate. The 393 GitHub stars reflect active community adoption and signal the tool works reliably in real browsers. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement or remediation workflows across your org; this is a point-of-use control, not a platform.
Secret Bridge monitors GitHub repositories to detect and alert on leaked secrets and sensitive data exposure.
A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments.
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Common questions about comparing Secret Bridge vs Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension for your digital risk protection needs.
Secret Bridge: Secret Bridge monitors GitHub repositories to detect and alert on leaked secrets and sensitive data exposure..
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension: A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Secret Bridge is open-source with 201 GitHub stars. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source with 393 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Secret Bridge and Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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