Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SCANOSS Security Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Tanium SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large codebases with hidden open source dependencies will find SCANOSS Security Dataset valuable for its ability to detect both declared and undeclared vulnerabilities in supply chain assets, addressing the ID.AM and GV.SC gaps most organizations ignore. The local scanning model with webhook integration lets you catch transitive dependency risk before it reaches production without waiting for vendor updates. This is not the tool for teams needing runtime workload security or those already embedded in a CI/CD pipeline with commercial SCA tooling; SCANOSS prioritizes inventory accuracy over enforcement automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed endpoints will get immediate value from Tanium SBOM's runtime visibility into open-source vulnerabilities across your entire fleet, not just what your build pipeline knows about. The tool maps actual software in use at the endpoint level and catches zero-day threats like Log4j within your live environment, which most SCA tools miss because they stop at the repository. Skip this if you need deep code-level scanning or developer-first remediation workflows; Tanium is built for defenders who need to know what's actually running and what to patch first, not for teams optimizing CI/CD gate security.
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing SCANOSS Security Dataset vs Tanium SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..
Tanium SBOM: SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SCANOSS Security Dataset differentiates with Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies. Tanium SBOM differentiates with Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities.
SCANOSS Security Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Tanium SBOM is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SCANOSS Security Dataset and Tanium SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, CVE, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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