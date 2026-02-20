aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

Tanium SBOM: SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.