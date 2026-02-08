Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is a commercial deepfake detection tool by validsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
Financial institutions and contact centers managing high-volume inbound calls need ValidSoft Voice Verity® because it detects synthetic voices in real time without requiring caller enrollment or storing personal data, cutting through the false-choice between security and compliance. The tool handles deployment across cloud, private cloud, and on-premise environments with GDPR compliance built in, meaning you're not retrofitting privacy controls later. Skip this if your organization needs to tie voice verification to broader identity and access controls; Voice Verity® prioritizes detection and monitoring over integration with downstream authentication systems.
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms
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Common questions about comparing ScamAI vs ValidSoft Voice Verity® for your deepfake detection needs.
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection. ValidSoft Voice Verity® differentiates with Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required.
ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is developed by validsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ScamAI and ValidSoft Voice Verity® serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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