ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..

ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.