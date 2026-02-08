Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. Sensity AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Sensity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
Security and communications teams protecting against fraud and disinformation campaigns will get immediate value from Sensity AI because it detects deepfakes across video, image, and audio in seconds with court-admissible forensic reports, not just flagging suspicious content but documenting the specific artifacts that prove manipulation. The hybrid deployment model and API access mean you can embed detection into existing workflows without ripping out infrastructure, and the pixel-level visual analysis paired with acoustic pattern recognition covers the attack surface most competitors split across separate tools. Skip this if your priority is preventing deepfake creation rather than detection, or if you need real-time blocking at scale across social platforms; Sensity's strength is forensic analysis after the fact, not upstream prevention.
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis
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Common questions about comparing ScamAI vs Sensity AI for your deepfake detection needs.
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection. Sensity AI differentiates with Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis.
ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. Sensity AI is developed by Sensity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ScamAI and Sensity AI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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