Attestiv Analysis Starter Service: Entry-level media authenticity analysis service for deepfake detection. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include Digital media authenticity analysis, Deepfake and synthetic content detection, Tampered image and video identification..

Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.