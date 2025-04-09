Saviynt Identity Security: Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity governance and administration for internal workforce, External identity management for suppliers and contractors, Privileged access management for admins and operations teams..

SecurEnds Unified Identity Platform: Unified identity platform for IGA, PAM, compliance, and access governance. built by SecurEnds, Inc.. Core capabilities include User access reviews for human and non-human identities, Segregation of duties (SoD) policy builder and violation reporting, Identity MindMap analytics with user, application, and entitlement views..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.