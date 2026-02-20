Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Saviynt Identity Security is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing non-human identities across cloud infrastructure will find Saviynt Identity Security's coverage of AI agents, service accounts, and workload credentials genuinely differentiated where most IAM tools treat these as afterthoughts. The platform explicitly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA control through identity governance that spans human, non-human, and AI identities in hybrid environments, something few competitors handle with equal depth. Skip this if your primary concern is PAM for a small team of privileged users; Saviynt's strength lies in complexity and scale, not simplicity.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Saviynt Identity Security for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Saviynt Identity Security: Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity governance and administration for internal workforce, External identity management for suppliers and contractors, Privileged access management for admins and operations teams..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). Saviynt Identity Security differentiates with Identity governance and administration for internal workforce, External identity management for suppliers and contractors, Privileged access management for admins and operations teams.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. Saviynt Identity Security is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs integrates with Active Directory (AD), Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), Azure DevOps, HashiCorp Boundary, Alibaba Cloud and 21 more. Saviynt Identity Security integrates with Salesforce. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abbey Labs and Saviynt Identity Security serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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