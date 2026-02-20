Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Saviynt Identity Security: Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include Identity governance and administration for internal workforce, External identity management for suppliers and contractors, Privileged access management for admins and operations teams..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.