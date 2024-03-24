Rusty Hog: A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance..

The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.