Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Rusty Hog is a free static application security testing tool. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams running CI/CD pipelines where secret leakage is the immediate threat will get the most from Rusty Hog; it's written in Rust specifically to scan at pipeline speed without the overhead that slows Python-based alternatives. The tool scans 526 GitHub stars worth of real deployments and costs nothing, so friction to adoption is near zero. Skip it if you need post-compromise forensics or secrets management integration; Rusty Hog stops secrets before they ship, not after they're stolen.
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence
Security and engineering leaders at startups and mid-market companies need visibility into open-source risk and code quality without the price tag of enterprise SAST platforms, and The Code Registry delivers that through dependency scanning and AI-driven code scoring across 500+ languages. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC by automating SBOM export and license compliance detection, which covers the supply chain audits most smaller teams lack resources to run manually. Skip this if your organization needs deep custom rule configuration or integration with proprietary internal systems; The Code Registry prioritizes breadth of language support and developer metrics over the configurability that larger enterprises demand.
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
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Common questions about comparing Rusty Hog vs The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
Rusty Hog: A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance..
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Rusty Hog is open-source with 526 GitHub stars. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Rusty Hog and The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Rusty Hog is Free while The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is Commercial, Rusty Hog is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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